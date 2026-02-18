Police rescue three victims of child trafficking in Adamawa

The police in Adamawa have secured the rescue of three female victims of child trafficking and also arrested two women alleged to have perpetrated the unlawful act.

The police command held that the enforcement as well as liberation of the three underage girls was secured following a received intelligence after which it intercepted the traffickers leading to their arrest.

The security agency disclosed that the incident which happened at Adamawa Sunshine Park yesterday led to findings stating that minors identified as Naomi Linus, 14, Agnes Thomas, 16, and also 15-year-old Patience Justine were promised employment which proved to be a false presentation.

The police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, stated that the arrestees: Hasiya Yuguda, 35 and 40-year-old Ummulkhairi Abubakar are in custody amid ongoing investigation.

”Further investigation also implicated one 38-year-old Simon Boniface from Bitakovali Zing area in Taraba. He is currently assisting the Police in the ongoing investigation,” Nguroje said on Wednesday.

He added that efforts are ongoing to trace the families of the freed girls.

The Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankwambo, reiterated the security agency’s stance against child trafficking and all other forms of abuse, urging the public to report suspicious movements of activities involving the children to the nearest police station.