Police rescue senior officer after abduction by gunmen

The FCT Police command has successfully rescued Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Modestus Ojiebe, assigned to Kwara State after suspected armed men abducted him along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja.

The officer was intercepted and kidnapped by four assailants in an ash-coloured Mercedes-Benz near Dei-Dei Barracks while he attempted to repair his broken-down Toyota Corolla alongside his wife.

Witnesses, including his wife, reported to police that the gunmen robbed them of mobile phones and ATM cards before discovering Ojiebe’s police identity card, prompting them to force him into their vehicle.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, stating that security agencies swiftly rescued the officer and reunited him with his family that same night.

“Upon receiving the distress call, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Dawaki acted swiftly by leading his patrol team while he alert all Police checkpoints and key entry and exit points into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This decisive response enabled the successful rescue of the officer and his reunion with his family on the same night. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects who abandoned the victim and fled into the bush in Garaku, Nasarawa State,” Adeh stated.

However, in response to the abduction, enraged colleagues and locals gathered at the scene, demanding heightened security measures from authorities.

Despite the ordeal, the Kwara State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

Meanwhile, the PPRO stated that officials from the FCT Police Command, led by Commissioner Olatunji Disu, are coordinating efforts with patrol teams and checkpoints to apprehend the suspects, who fled into the bush in Garaku, Nasarawa State, abandoning the victim.