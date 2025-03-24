Police rescue naval officer, 5 others from kidnappers’ den

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued a Naval officer, and five other kidnapped victims FROM THEIR abductors in Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ending the several days in gunmen’s captivity.

In Abuja, the FCT Police Command, alongside the Nigerian Military, Department of Secret Service (DSS), and vigilantes, rescued the Naval officer and two others kidnapped on March 21, 2025, in Mpape.

During the joint operation, four suspected kidnappers who are linked to the abductions of the Naval officer and two others were arrested by the police at the scene of the crime.

The joint operation by the security forces led to the rescue of the victims who were freed unhurt at Anguwan Mu’azu in Nasarawa State.

Also, an operation by a joint security team in Anambra State liberated three victims who were abducted at Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area.

After regaining freedom, the victims were hospitalized following injuries sustained while in their abductors’ denby their captors but are responding to treatment.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the operations of the security operatives in a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said, “I commend the officers for their firm collaboration, show of bravery and dedication to ensuring the country is rid of criminally-minded elements.”

He further assured Nigerians of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property, stating, “Under my leadership, we will continually strategize to curb crimes including violent crimes, and safeguard lives and property of the citizens of our dear country.”