Police rescue five Katsina residents from bandits

Five out of the seven Katsina residents abducted by a group of bandits in the Sabon Safana area of Dutsinma Local Government, Katsina State, have been rescued by state police operatives.

The rescued individuals include Safiya Abdullahi, Fatima Yahuma, 40-year-old Abdullahi Usman, 20-year-old Asma’u Abdullahi, and Fatima Yahuza.

The five victims, all reportedly in stable condition, regained their freedom following a fierce gun battle between law enforcement operatives and the armed men yesterday.

This rescue operation was carried out barely 24 hours after the bandits invaded the community and took seven people hostage, following a distress call from eyewitnesses.

Upon receiving the distress call from the villagers, a swift response by the police led to a violent exchange of gunfire with the assailants who were ambushed by the police.

According to a source, the assailants shot and killed one of the hostages, Ibrahim Sale, during the encounter with the police before fleeing deeper into the forest with two other kidnapped villagers.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has commenced to track down and apprehend the perpetrators, with security forces working to secure the area and rescue the remaining hostages.

As of the time of filling this report, police authorities confirmed that efforts are still underway to locate and rescue the remaining two abductees kidnapped by the bandits.