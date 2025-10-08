Police rescue eight passengers from kidnappers in Kogi

After spending several days in captivity, eight commuters abducted by suspected bandits while traveling in a vehicle from Abuja to Benin City along a highway in Kogi State have regained their freedom, following a joint rescue operation by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the state.

The victims were freed days after the armed men, reportedly dressed in military camouflage, ambushed a commercial vehicle, a Toyota Hiace Hummer bus belonging to Big Joe Ventures Ltd, along the Okene–Auchi highway in Kogi State.

The rescue was carried out after operatives of the state police command launched a search-and-rescue operation in response to a distress call from eyewitnesses, who reported that a group of heavily armed men had intercepted the passenger bus and taken several people hostage.

Prior to the rescue mission, the operatives engaged in a gunfire battle with the attackers along the highway immediately after receiving the distress call.

During the encounter, one passenger, identified as Adesuwa Bright, was injured and later rushed to CUSTECH Hospital in Okene for treatment.

According to a police source on Wednesday, during the operation, the operatives missed the bandits, who eventually abducted 10 out of the 11 passengers.

The source added that while nine of the abducted victims, including the injured individual, have been rescued, two passengers remain unaccounted for, and efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue them.

“The operation demonstrated our commitment to ensuring that highways remain safe for all travelers,” a police officer stated.

“We are currently combing the surrounding forests to rescue the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Meanwhile, the Command has urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities. It also assured the public that security patrols along major roads have been intensified to prevent further attacks.