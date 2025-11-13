Police rescue 17 minors from Kaduna child traffickers

The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued no fewer than 17 children after dismantling an interstate child stealing, abduction, and trafficking syndicate operating in the state.

During the exercise, operatives arrested the suspects as they were allegedly preparing to traffic the children to Abuja, other parts of the country, and beyond.

The suspects include Musa Shuaibu and Sani Mamman from Katsina State, and Mubarak Ismail from Kano State.

The trio were apprehended following credible intelligence on the suspicious movement of children under the Danmagaji Flyover in Zaria.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, on Thursday, the operation demonstrates the command’s commitment to protecting children from exploitation and punishing those involved in human trafficking across the state.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having brought the children from different locations and were in the process of transporting them to Abuja and beyond before their arrest,” Hassan said.

He added that all rescued children are reportedly in good health and are currently under the supervision of the Command, as efforts continue to reunite them with their families.

Reacting to the operation, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, commended the operatives for their swift and decisive action. He reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for child trafficking and exploitation.

“The suspects will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted upon completion of investigations,” Muhammad stated.

“Do not allow yourselves to be deceived or lured by syndicates promising your children a ‘greener posture’ in the cities,” he warned parents.

The police commissioner also urged communities to report suspicious individuals to their nearest police formations to prevent future cases of child trafficking.

The command affirmed its ongoing commitment to safeguarding minors and preventing human trafficking incidents across the state.