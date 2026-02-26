Police rescue 15 victims from Osun human traffickers

The police have rescued 15 victims of human trafficking following a burst up of a syndicate in Osun State.

The state’s Police command informed that the victims were rescued in a three-bedroom apartment after they were trafficked into the country under the guise of employment and better living conditions which later proved to be false.

In a statement released on Thursday, the security agency relayed that the rescued individuals: Moise Nanga, 30, Myriam Yakoub, 28, Rostand Joseph, 29, Mouris Kassoko, 26, Bicosso Nadia, 22, Samoru Azote, 20, Doris Samnat, 23, Zogo Miichelle, 25, Nebi Sera, 21, Moeva Loure, 23yl, Awa Asoka, 25, Sonara Rene, 26, Ella Cadore, 24, Odil Mapa, 25, and Madji Sanni, were rescued while held in a three-bedroom apartment in Oshogbo after they were trafficked in from Togo, Benin and Niger countries.

The command held that rescuees are currently receiving necessary attention and protective care, adding that is is collaborating with relevant authorities to ensure their proper rehabilitation and reunification with their families.

It further disclosed that though some of the perpetrators of the act are at large, the estate agent who secured them the apartment has been arrested and has been giving informations on how to tail them.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to combating human trafficking and other forms of organized crime.

Gotan urged parent, guardians and house owners to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or recruitment schemes to the nearest security agents.