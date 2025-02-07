Police rescue 13 victims from kidnappers in Katsina

A swift response by police operatives early prevented a mass kidnapping in Maibakko village, Sabuwa Local Government Area, saving 13 residents after armed bandits stormed the community.

The violent attack left two villagers dead and another critically injured. According to eyewitness accounts, assailants wielding AK-47 rifles raided the village, firing indiscriminately while attempting to abduct residents.

Police forces from the Sabuwa Divisional Headquarters arrived within minutes, engaging the attackers in a prolonged gunfight that forced the bandits to flee. While 13 hostages were recovered unharmed, authorities confirmed that additional victims remain missing, prompting intensified search operations.

In a press statement by the PPRO, the Katsina State Police Command detailed the rescue operation, crediting the swift and coordinated response of its personnel for preventing further casualties.

DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, stated, “Our operatives exhibited exceptional bravery in neutralizing this threat and safeguarding lives.”

He acknowledged the tragic loss of two villagers and vowed that security forces would spare no effort in tracking down those responsible.

The rescued victims, visibly traumatized but physically unhurt, have since been reunited with their families.

The PPRO emphasized ongoing efforts to locate remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators, urging residents to report suspicious activities.