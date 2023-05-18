Police releases US embassy staff identities, four others kill in Anambra

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, who released their identities during a press briefing on Thursday, disclosed that the bodies of the deceased persons have all been recovered and deposited in a morgue.
While assuring the US embassy and Nigerians that the perpetrators of the attacks would be apprehended, Echeng hinted that the command and other security agencies were working round-the-clock, in concert with the Government of Anambra State, to find and rescue the missing officials.
“Yesterday, joint security forces comprising police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted.
MORE DETAILS SOON
