Police releases US embassy staff identities, four others kill in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command has released the identities of five United States embassy staff and four personnel that were killed by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State.

The US staff were Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel), Sunday Ubong, Ekene Nweke, Hassan Etila, Avwuvie Monday, while Bukar Kabuiki, Emmanuel Lukpata, Friday Morgan, and Adamu Andrew were policemen attached to the US embassy.

Aside from that, the Police disclosed that no fewer than two persons linked to the attack has been arrested and were being interrogated about the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, who released their identities during a press briefing on Thursday, disclosed that the bodies of the deceased persons have all been recovered and deposited in a morgue.

While assuring the US embassy and Nigerians that the perpetrators of the attacks would be apprehended, Echeng hinted that the command and other security agencies were working round-the-clock, in concert with the Government of Anambra State, to find and rescue the missing officials.

“Yesterday, joint security forces comprising police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted.

“Two persons of interest were arrested and they currently assisting the police in the investigation. The criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team”, he added.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

