Police releases two officers’ identities burn during IPOB attacks in Anambra

The Nigerian Police has released the identities of the two police officers that were killed and bodies burnt by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) during an attack on their patrol vehicle in Anambra State.

The two officers killed and bodies burnt by the gunmen were identified as Inspector Emmanuel Akubo and Inspector Rufai Adamu, all serving officers of the Nigeria Police in the state.

Aside from the two, the ESN members allegedly acting on the instructions of their leader, Chinonso Okafor, popularly called Temple, during the attack abducted ASP Francis Idoko.

Revealing the identities of the officers on behalf of the law enforcement officers, on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, explained that the three officers were first abducted before two were killed, barely two days ago in the state.

”We have credible information that ASP Francis Idoko (AP No. 154945); Inspector Emmanuel Akubo (AP No. 222336) and Inspector Rufai Adamu (AP. No. 285009), all serving officers of the Nigeria Police, were abducted by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), acting on the instructions of their leader, Chinonso Okafor, aka TEMPLE, on 27 Nov. 2021.

”Two of the officers, Inspectors Akubo and Adamu, were killed in the most gruesome manner and their decapitated bodies were videotaped and circulated widely. The leader of the ESN team that killed the two officers is one ‘GENTLE’, the minister added.

Mohammed described the abduction of three policemen and the killing of two of them, in the most horrific, barbaric, and cannibalistic manner, as an unacceptable attack against the state.

While condemning the gruesome murder of two policemen, he warned that those responsible for the act including the videotaping that occurred during the heinous act, and circulators of such would be apprehended and brought to justice.

”Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and the Anambra States, as well as ‘Gentle’ and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act, will be made to face swift and sure justice,” he said.

Mohammed, through a statement released by the Special Assistant To The President on Media, Segun Adeyemi, said the targeting and killing of security agents, under any guise, is a direct attack on the state and will not be tolerated.

He said the continued attacks on security agents as well as agencies of government by ESN/IPOB are diametrically opposed to the call in certain quarters for a political solution to the IPOB issue, and wondered why those making such calls have yet to condemn the appalling murder of serving police officers.

The Minister, meanwhile, paid tribute to the officers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their fatherland, as well as all security agents who are serving the nation to the best of their ability in a most difficult moment.

He further condoled with the families of the slain officers and prayed that God would comfort and strengthen them after their loved ones’ death.

