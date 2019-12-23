Police releases Quilox owner, Shina Peller, on condition

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Apparently after considering status of Quilox Club owner, Shina Peller, the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, has released the detained lawmaker on conditions.

Peller is a member of the Federal House of Representative, representing the Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Constituency in Oyo state and had owned Quilox before vying for the seat.

Quilox owner was arrested and detained at the early hours of Monday with five other persons who were described by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bala Elkana, as hoodlums.

The Guild authoritative gathered that the lawmaker was released at about 9 pm from Maroko Police Station where he had been detained with others.

A senior Police officer in Lagos, who confided in The Guild, said that the lawmaker was released after signing that all conditions would be acknowledged by the outfit.

Of the several conditions, the Policeman said: “Peller was told that Quilox will be unsealed but must not operate until he has been able to secure a suitable parking lot for his customers. And the lawmaker agreed to abide by this condition and others read to him.”

Aside Peller’s arrest, the popular bar which is situated at 873, Ozumba Mbadwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos, according to General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, was shut down at about 1:30 pm on Monday for incessant noises, violating the right of residents to peaceful ambiance without recourse to the extant law guiding its operations of maintaining standard permissible noise level. Fasawe stressed that LASEPA could not afford to act after several complaints from residents on persistent gridlocks and noise pollution that emanates from Quilox. Earlier, the Police in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bala Elkana said: “The honourable is the owner of that club and his customers are fond of parking on the road and obstructing traffic flow. If you want to pass that place, you will have tough times. Up till 9am, the club was still on. “And they often refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed. Even Mr Governor was affected this morning. He had to manoeuvre his way through it”.

According to him, At about 9am, Police officers on traffic control along Ozumba Mbadi Way, Victoria Island, send a traffic report to Maroko Police Station that the entire road leading to the toll gate is blocked as a result of indiscriminate parking on the major road by customers of Quilox Club, 183 Ozumba Mbadi Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Peller was approached by the DPO Maroko on the need to ensure that customers to his club do not block the major road to mitigate the undue hardship the obstruction is causing to other road users. Police eventually cleared the traffic and the honourable member promised to keep the road free of traffic. On 23rd December 2019 at about 8.30 am, traffic was observed to have build up on the road again.

“Police traced the cause to the Club again. The club activities mostly last up to 9 am from night and affecting the free flow of traffic in the area. The situation was so bad that commuters have to resort to trekking. A police team from Maroko Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, mobilised to the street and after much efforts, got the traffic flowing again.

“Three vehicles parked on the major highway by some customers of the club, which actually caused the obstruction, were removed to the Station. The Club owner mobilised over 50 thugs around 11 am and invaded the Police Station to forcibly move the vehicles away.

“The Police Officers on duty at the station send a distress message to the Headquarters calling for reinforcement. Police teams from neighbouring Divisions and Area J Command, led by the Area Commander were deployed to reinforce the Station. The Honourable Member and five thugs were arrested while others scaled through the fence and escaped. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation. The suspects will be charged to Court”.

The PPRO, however, warned owners of club-house in Lagos to provide parking spaces for their customers within their premises to avoid indiscriminate parking on the road.

“The good people of Lagos State have the right to enjoy free flow of traffic which informed the decision of the Command to declare a state of emergency in traffic. The slogan remains ‘Traffic must flow’ in Lagos State”.