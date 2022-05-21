Report on Interest
under logo

U.N. raises concerns over South Sudan ethnic violence,…

The Guild

Ondo ex-governor passes on at 80

The Guild

Lagos Govt. seals 30 water factories for failing production,…

The Guild
MetroNews

Police releases identities of nine Kano gas explosion victims

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

 

The Kano Police Command has backtrack on its earlier claim that the explosion that occurred in Sabon Gari quarters was not a bomb that exploded and released identities of the nine people that died during the tragedy in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 6618 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: