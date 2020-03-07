Police releases Bobrisky after fraud allegations

By News Desk

Celebrity crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been granted administrative bail by the police after been arrested over alleged fraud.

Confirming his release on Saturday, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, hinted that the celebrity has been granted bail and was mandated to report back on Monday.

Elkana explained that Bobrisky was arrested in connection with a complaint of fraud which the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba is currently investigating.

It was gathered that the celebrity was allegedly picked up by men of the Lagos state police command on Friday night for defrauding a businesswoman, who contacted him to run her business under “Bobs Wings” which they started off without hitches.

Sources added that weeks after the business started, Bobrisky allegedly embarked on shady acts including not remitting proceeds from the business as earlier agreed.

The woman reportedly took the case to court and also ordered for his arrest and questioning over failure to remit her money.