Police release TikToker four days after RCCG defamatory arrest

The Nigeria Police Force has released Olumide Ogunsanwo, also known as SeaKing, from its custody, days after he was rearrested over his defamatory statement against the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye.

SeaKing gained freedom four days after he was apprehended at the Lagos State Court, where he was already facing legal proceedings, and transported to Abuja for further prosecution by the law enforcement agency.

His release was announced by former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, who has been following up with the social media personnel’s case since the inception.

Sowore through a post on his social media handle on Monday, disclosed that the police had initially imposed a bail condition requiring a level 10 or 12 civil servant as surety but was rejected by SeaKing’s legal representative.

He said, ” We are pleased to confirm that Olumide Ogunsanwo has been released from police custody, our prompt rejection of the initial bail condition requiring a Level 12 or 10 civil servant, resulting in a swift agreement and release on administrative bail, signed by me”.

SeaKing was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force following complaints filed by the Concerned Christian Youth Forum after he shared a video in December 2024, criticizing Adeboye for urging worshippers to fast for 100 days for Nigeria, describing the directive as “stupid.”

However, the religious body head during the Holy Ghost Service yesterday advocated for his release adding that he was only fulfilling the prophecy.

He said, “I heard that there was someone who lambasted me thoroughly because I asked my people to fast for 100 days. I didn’t ask him o. I didn’t even ask anybody who is not a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to fast—only my children. But God said that it would happen. I was told that some people got so angry, that they went and arrested the fellow. Haaa! Release him. He is fulfilling prophecy.”