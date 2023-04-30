Police rejects ritualist’s N1M bribe after arrest in Ogun

The Ogun police Command has arrested a suspected member of a ritualist syndicate, Ifasoji Ayangbesan, who allegedly killed and dismembered a 26years old mother, Oyindamola Adeyemi, in Ijebu-Ode axis of the state.

Ayangbesan and other members of his group, who were arrested earlier in the year, had lured the victim to Ijebu-Ode where they killed her and shared the body parts among themselves.

Others apprehended and under police detection were a couple, Taiwo and Salawa Ajalorun, six others after they were found with the deceased body parts.

Others arrested alongside the couple were Lukman Oladele; Kayode Ibrahim; Bello Akeem; Alebiosu Adebayo; Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital on Sunday.

Oyeyemi, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested barely two days ago at the Ijade-Iloti area of Ijebu-Ode and that after the arrest, the suspect offered the policemen who arrested him N1 million bribe which was rejected.

He further stated that the suspect was apprehended following a painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional Headquarters, which led them to his hideout.

“The suspect, who had been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, took to flight immediately after he heard that he had been mentioned by his colleagues.

“Since then, the DPO, Obalende division, Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on his trail with a view to arresting him and possibly recovering the deceased’s two legs from him and prosecuting him with his colleagues-in-crime.

“Luck, however, ran against him when he was apprehended at his Ijade-Iloti hideout on 28 April,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect had confessed to being part of the syndicate that killed the victim and that he was the person who severed the two legs of the deceased, which he claimed he used for a ritual purpose.

The Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department to prosecute him with other members of his syndicate.

