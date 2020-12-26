Police redeploys EFCC former boss, five others to boost security

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu, has redeployed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) former chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde, and four others after their promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIGs).

Also redeployed by the Police boss was Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Moses Jitoboh, from the border patrol section to Acting DIG in-charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

Adamu, in a statement made available to The Guild yesterday by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, said that the redeployment to oversee Departments of the Force was to avoid a vacuum in the police formation after officers occupying the offices retired recently on the expiration of their service years.

Announcing the new post, the IGP said that DIG Usman Alkali Baba, would head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Ibrahim Lamorde; Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), DIG David Folawiyo; Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), DIG Joseph Egbunike; Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Department of Training and Development.

After announcing their names, he congratulated the newly promoted officers and cautioned them that the new offices come with management responsibilities, saying, you are now members of the Force Management Team.

Adamu further charged the officers to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in the leadership of their Departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the Force to boost security across the country.

It would be recalled that Lamorde was appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan and served in the office between 2011 and 2015 after taking over from the first female to head the office, Farida Waziri who served as chairman from 2008 to 2011.

At the expiration of Lamorde’s tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ibrahim Magu, to lead the commission and champion his anti-graft war in the country.