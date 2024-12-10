Police recovers N129bn fake banknotes, arms across northern states

The operatives of the Kano State Police Command have recovered counterfeit banknotes worth N129 billion and seized arms in an intensified crackdown on illegal activities, signaling a significant stride in combating financial crimes and insecurity.

Additionally, three suspects caught with counterfeit currencies in various denominations have been apprehended as part of the operation.

According to the command, a breakdown of the currencies includes 3,366,000 in Counterfeit US Dollars, 51,970 in Counterfeit CFA francs, and 1,443,000 in counterfeit Naira.



One of the suspects, Nura Ibrahim, led to the arrest of his accomplices, Muhammed Muntari and Usman Abdullahi, after a preliminary investigation by the force in the Gwale area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer confirmed this on Tuesday, through a statement posted on the agency’s social media platform.

Also arrested were three gunrunners along the Kaduna-Kano expressway, Kaduna State just a day after the incident in Kano.



The suspects, Buhari Suleiman, Jamil Yakubu, and Aliyu Abdullahi, were alleged to have been involved in the illegal arms trade, supplying criminals and terrorists who have been disturbing residents in the area.



As gathered, the suspects were apprehended after police operatives observed their suspicious activities, prompting an investigation that led to the recovery of 216 rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one round of AK-47 ammunition.



In a separate operation, operatives from the Kebbi State Command rescued 36 victims who had been kidnapped along the Mairairai/Bena Road in Danko/Wasagu LGA while returning from their farms.



Meanwhile, police operatives visited the community of the rescued victims to engage with its members, debrief the victims, and reassure the public of their unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and security.



Reacting to this commendable development by the police force nationwide, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, praised the officers for their relentless efforts in combating crime.



Egbetokun also reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to combatting all forms of crime and criminality, especially economic saboteurs.



“The force remains vigilant, steadfast, and unforgiving towards those who would threaten the national security and economic progress of our dear country,” he said.