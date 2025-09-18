Police recovers mother, two children decomposing bodies in Abuja

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have uncovered the decomposed bodies of a woman and her two children inside a shop located on Tudun Wada Street, Abaji.

Security sources said the discovery came after a concerned citizen alerted authorities to a strong, unpleasant odour coming from the shop.

Following the report, officials from the Area Council Environment Department, and personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were dispatched to the location.

“The shop, which was locked from the inside, was forcibly opened with the assistance of neighbours,” the security source said.

“Inside, the decomposed bodies of one Ann Patrick Okorie, 44, her daughter Christiana, 13, and son Ebube, 9, all natives of Amechi Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State, were found.

“The corpses were evacuated to Abaji General Hospital, where a medical doctor certified them dead and later deposited in the hospital morgue.”

The officer confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the tragic deaths, emphasizing that all possibilities remain open pending the results of autopsy and forensic analysis.

“This is a deeply disturbing case, and we are committed to uncovering the truth. Every lead will be pursued,” the police officer said.