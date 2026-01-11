Police recovers firearms from robbery suspect in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist and armed robber, Gift Ojulowo, over alleged armed robbery and possession of firearms in Delta.

The Command held that the accused was nabbed during a patrol by it’s operatives at a community in the state, as part of its efforts to eradicate crimes and promote a lawful society.

As disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, the suspect, on sighting the policemen, took if heels and was chased by the policemen.

Edafe added that the incidents led to his arrest at the Hausa Market in Ibeju, after which he was taken to the police station for interrogation.

The police figure, while adding that the incident happened yesterday, further disclosed, “Operatives of the Ekpan Division, led by Divisional Police Officer Labe Joseph, were conducting patrols along Hausa Market, Ubeji, when they sighted five suspected hoodlums loitering suspiciously.

“Upon sighting the police team, the suspects took to their heels and fled in different directions. The operatives gave chase and, in the process, one Gift Ojulowo, male, 30 years, of New Layout, Ubeji, was apprehended.

“A search at the house of Ojulowo led to the recovery of a locally fabricated gun and two live cartridges, concealed in his trousers and controlled substances,” the policeman said on Sunday.

Edafe added that during interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to being a member of the Aye Confraternity cult group.

The Command relayed that the suspect and recovered exhibits are currently in police custody, while preliminary investigation is ongoing.

“Efforts have been intensified to identify, track, and arrest other fleeing members of the gang for possible prosecution,” a statement by the security agency disclosed.