Police recovers bombs from Kaduna scavenger facility

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have discovered explosive devices and recovered one locally-made pistol with 21 rounds of ammunition and other high calibre weapons ammunition in Kaduna.

As gathered, the items were found within a load of waste recently transported from Borno State, a region battling ongoing insurgency.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development through a statement released to newsmen yesterday.

“On Friday, acting on credible intelligence received, the command was alerted to the presence of suspicious items believed to be Unexploded Ordnances (UXOs) at a scavenger’s company located around the Kudandan Industrial Area in Kaduna South Local Government Area.”

“Upon receipt of the information, a specialised team of the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, led by the Commander, promptly responded to the scene.

“After a thorough assessment, the items were confirmed to be unexploded military-grade ordinance bombs.

“The EOD team immediately evacuated the UXOs to a secure location, where they will be safely demolished in line with established safety protocols, ” Hassan said.

According to him, in the course of the operation, additional items were also recovered including One locally fabricated revolver pistol fully loaded with six rounds of ammunition, 15 rounds of 7.2mm live ammunition, three live cartridges and other assorted ammunition.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, has directed that the premises be sealed off to enable the EOD unit to conduct a thorough sweeping of the facility and ensure that no further explosive devices are present in the premises

The CP also called on the public to continue to provide useful and timely information that can aid in the prevention of crime and the protection of lives and property.

He further warned that all the scavengers’ companies and depots within the state should stop, with immediate effect, receiving consignments from crisis-prone areas ,especially from the North-East.

Rabiu also directed all the Area Commanders and the Divisional Police Officers to be vigilant and arrest any defaulters who violated the order.