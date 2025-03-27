Police recovers arms from Lagos building under construction

The Lagos Police Command has initiated a probe after recovering two LR rifles and 38 rounds of live ammunition from an abandoned building in the Victoria Island area of the state.

It was gathered that the building in which the arms were found was undergoing a clean up after it was recently acquired by a furniture company.

The items were retrieved and subsequently secured at the Victoria Island Police Division, but was later moved to the State Armoury yesterday, for safekeeping.

The Public Relations Officer for the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Thursday, stating that the contraband weapons were discovered by a police officer on patrol.

Hundeyin refused to give specific details about the incident, withholding the name of the officer who made the discovery and the address of the building, in order to safeguard the process of investigation.