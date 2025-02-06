Police recovers Anambra lawmaker’s body weeks after abduction

Barely two months after his abduction, the decomposing body of a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, has been found at the 2nd Niger Bridge, connecting the cities of Onitsha and Asaba.

As gathered, the lifeless remains were recovered through the collaborative efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and the state Vigilante Group (AVG) following intensified investigations and a thorough search operation by the enforcement agency.

This was disclosed by the commands Public Relations Officer, Tochi Ikenga through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to Ikenga, ” In the early hours of today, 6/2/2025 at the second niger bridge, the Joint Security team comprising of Police and AVG Operatives on a mission to rescue abducted Hon. Azuka, Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North, regrettably found his lifeless body at the scene”

“As soon as I get more details, I will keep you updated, as the joint security team have taken over the scene and operation is ongoing for the possible arrest of the suspects involved, please”

Azuka, a lawmaker representing Onitsha North Constituency, was kidnapped at a gunpoint on the 24th December last year at around 9:20pm, while returning home at Ugwunapampa road of the state by suspected gunmen.

The enforcement agency first retrieved his vehicle after being sighted at Upper Iweka Road in Anambra, where the kidnapper had abandoned the vehicle to prevent officers from tracking them to their hideout.

As the investigation into Azuka’s kidnapping and murder continues, his tragic death, highlights the need for increased security measures and cooperation between law enforcement agencies to combat the scourge of kidnapping and violence in the region.