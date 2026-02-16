Police recovers 15 cows from rustlers in Zamfara

The Police have recovered 15 cows from bandits following an attack in Zamfara state which led to several livestock owned by farmers missing in some communities.

Following the late night attack by the terrorists which led to cows and sheep and also a distress call by residents in the areas, the operatives were said to have launched a swift response operation against the insurgents after which the livestock were recovered and returned to their owners.

In a statement on Monday, the security agency said that following the incident which happened during early hours yesterday at Gidan Kwagiri village in Damba District of Gusau Local Government Area, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the remaining stolen livestock.

“Operations are still underway to track the suspects and prevent a recurrence,” the statement said.

It also added that patrol activities have been intensified across vulnerable communities as part of broader measures to curb cattle rustling and banditry in the state.

Police maintained that sustained surveillance and community collaboration remain critical to restoring security in rural areas affected by such criminal activities.