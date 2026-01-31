Police recover arms from kidnap, robbery suspects in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has informed that at least 52 suspects have been arrested over offences linked to kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of firearms.

The police disclosed that the arrestees, some of them on account of homicide, rape, defilement and cultism were arrested at various areas of the state and have not been held in detention.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, informed his is a weekly crime statistics, adding that the some the nabbed men were caught with one firearm, 20 rounds of ammunition of different calibres and six stolen vehicles.

Ndukwe held that the suspects were arrested between January 24 and January 30 in an enforcement which led to the rescue of of some victims.

“Three kidnapped victims were rescued during sustained intelligence-led operations in the week under review,” Ndukwe said.

“Other items recovered included hard drugs and a significant quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, reflecting the intensified crackdown on drug-related crimes across the state,” he said.

Ndukwe attributed the operational success to the commitment of police personnel, enhanced intelligence gathering, and effective collaboration with other security agencies and members of the public.

He reassured residents of the police’s continued determination to sustain the fight against crime and maintain public safety in the state.

The spokesperson also urged citizens to support law enforcement agencies, especially the police, with timely and credible information to enhance proactive policing and rapid response to criminal activities.