Police recover 21 stolen vehicles, over 1500 ammunition, during special operation

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) disclosed that it has recovered 21 stolen vehicles, over 1,500 ammunition rounds, various arms as well as other criminal exhibits during course of carrying out a special operation in Plateau State region of the nation.

It stated that following investigation and intelligence reports, men of its Special Tactical Squad (STS) had successfully bust a two-man car theft gang, and apprehended notorious kidnap syndicate in the region, from whom the police had recovered various incriminating evidence including the vehicles, ammunition and other items.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu, explained that the carjackers, Bashir Isiaku and his accomplice Aminu Yakubu, had stolen over 20 cars from the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) parking lot before their arrest and that further investigation had led STS officers to their criminal receiver associates from whom the stolen cars were recovered.

In a statement released to pressmen on Tuesday, Adamu revealed that the squad also apprehended the receiving gang members who were scattered in several locations across the region and included Rilwanu Garba, Ibrahim Hassan, Kabiru Aliyu, Sikiru Danjuma, Hassan Bawa in Funtua, Magazine Garba in Kucheri, Yushehu Abdullahi in Tsafe, Abdurazaq Adekoya in Gusau and Kabiru Aliyu in Marafa.

He added that the vehicles recovered from the gang’s hideouts consisted of two Opel Vectra, one Toyota Camry, one Honda CRV, two Toyota Carinae, seven Golf-3, one Toyota Corolla, six Honda Civic and one Toyota Avensis, and urged victims whose cars had been stolen from JUTH to come forward with necessary identification documents.

The IGP also confirmed that the tactical squad officers had also disbanded a group of notorious kidnappers along with their female armorer, who was identified as Fatima Garba, saying that the gang was responsible for several attacks on innocent commuters around Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna and Niger States of the federation.

According to Adamu, 28-year-old Garba was charged with safekeeping of the weapons used in the group’s deadly attacks, a job which she was handsomely rewarded for following every dastardly operation.

He said that other members of the kidnap gang who had also been arrested by policemen included Garba’s boyfriend, Abubakar Usman, Samaila Usman (28), Mohammed Ibrahim (30), Mohammed Agali (22), Dahiru Bello (33), Shamsu Mohammed (30), Mohammed Usman (37), Umar Abdullahi (33), Buhari Abubakar (33) and Abubakar Garba (37).

“Among the items recovered from the kidnap gang are 5 AK47 rifles, 1 G3 rifle, 1 Berretta pistol, 1,476 rounds of ammunition, 36 rounds of G3 ammunition, 6 AK47 magazines, 1 operational vehicle, 8 mobile phones and a box containing operational tools,”

“We found out that since they began operations, the gang is estimated to have made over Twelve Million Naira from their various criminal escapades”.

Adamu disclosed that the arrested suspects would be charged to court by the force and assured Nigerians of the police’s commitment to ensuring safety of lives and property, adding that it was priority especially during the ongoing lockdown protocols being implemented over coronavirus threats in various states.