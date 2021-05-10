Police receives EndSARS panel report, assures investigation of officers misconduct

The Police Service Commission has pledged to investigate alleged police misconduct contained in report of Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria and take appropriate actions that would prevent future occurrence among the security agency’s personnel.

It explained that since the report contained a lot of allegations and information, the commission would take its time to study and verify the report and that an in-house investigation would be launched before coming to its conclusion.

The Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, said that the report was far-reaching and that the commission would need to further investigate the serious allegations contained in it.

Speaking on Monday when the group, led by Zikora Ibe presented the report titled “ENDSARS: Police Brutality, Protests and Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria”, Smith who was represented by retired Justice, Supreme Court and Commissioner representing the judiciary in the commission, Clara Ogunbiyi, commended the group for the painstaking job.

He noted that the commission would continue to do its best to improve the workings of police force and would continue to ensure that it operates within defined rules and regulations and with respect to democratic tenets.

On her part, the delegation leader in her brief presentation said that the group was demanding that erring police officers of the dreaded SARS must be held accountable.

According to him, we urge the National Human Rights Commission and the Enugu state Judicial Panel of Inquiry to commit to bringing the Officers and politicians named and identified by victims in this Report to justice for their various roles in perpetrating and aiding Police brutality.

He also demanded an investigation of alleged black-market trade of bodies murdered by SARS operatives to University teaching hospitals as cadavers for the teaching and practice of medicine in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The group also demanded that the capacity of oversight bodies like the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, and the National Human Rights Commission, to enforce discipline in the police should be strengthened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

