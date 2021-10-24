Police rearrests 13 Oyo fleeing inmates in Osun

No fewer than 13 inmates that fled from the Abolongo prison have been rearrested by the Nigerian Police in Ejigbo local government Area of Osun state.

The inmates rearrested by the law enforcement agency in a village in Ejigbo council were: Adekanbi Kola, Semiu Sali, Garuba Nurudeen, Ismaila Garuba, Nasifi Garuba, and Qadri Yusuf.

Other inmates picked by the Osun Command of the Nigerian Police were: Ezekiel Owolabi, Bamidele Kehinde, Daodu Emmanuel, Dele Babatunde, Adeyemo Ifalowo, Ridwan Akinsola, and Sola Owolabi.

The inmates were among the over 900 persons that fled from the prison in Oyo town, Oyo state after gunmen invaded the facility killing security personnel and releasing all inmates in custody.

Confirming the re-arrest of the inmates on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the inmates were arrested yesterday in different villages in the local government that shared boundaries with Oyo state.

“All the prisoners would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper handing over to the department of corrections”, she assured.

Earlier before their arrest, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, during an inspection of the vandalised correctional centre, disclosed that over 900 inmates fled and that 446 have been recaptured, whilst 69 never left the facility.

“As at the last count, 446 of the escapees have been recaptured leaving 392 still at large. We want to assure Nigerians that the service has an updated database of the escapees which includes their biometrics. We are sharing the database with all security agencies in the country including Interpol, so those who escape our recapture efforts can be nabbed”, the minister added.

