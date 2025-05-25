Police pulls down illegal bomb factory in Anambra

The Anambra Police command, has launched an aggressive attack targeting a notorious criminal den in Isseke, Ihiala Local Government Area.

The operation was carried out by the Joint Security Task Force, comprising the Police, Military, and vigilante operatives of the State.

The operation led to the discovery and destruction of a local bomb factory. Security operatives also recovered and safely demobilized an array of locally made improvised explosive devices.

According to a statement released by the Command public relations officer Tochukwu Ikenga, on Sunday the criminal camp had long served as a fortified stronghold for members of a secessionist group that had operated with impunity in the area for over two years. The group was known for launching violent attacks and instilling fear in local communities.

During the raid, one of the IEDs buried around the camp detonated, creating a large crater and temporarily impeding access for the advancing security personnel. Despite the explosion, no casualties were recorded, and the operation was successfully concluded.

He said “This camp has been one of the most fortified criminal enclaves in the region. Its dismantling sends a clear message that there is no safe haven for criminal elements in Anambra State.”

He added that the Joint Task Force would continue to sustain pressure on remaining criminal cells, with ongoing operations aimed at fully reclaiming and securing the affected area.