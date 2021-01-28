Police promote Lagos ex-CP, Edgar, over 20,000 other officers

As part of the effort to boost the morale of Nigerian policemen, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 20,356 senior officers to fill the vacuums within the formation.

A breakdown of the officers promoted showed that nine Commissioners of Police (CP) including Lagos Command former CP, Imohimi Edgal, were promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) and another nine, promoted from the rank of Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) to CP.

The Commission also approved the promotion of three Chief Superintendents (CSP) to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 1, 570 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents of Police, and 2, 293 Assistant Superintendents to Deputy Superintendents of Police.

It also approved the promotion/confirmation of 7,283 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents (ASP11) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP1), 9, 072 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11) and 1, 010 Inspectors promoted to Senior Inspectors.

Announcing the promotion at the 11th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja and presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, said that the move was to ensure that the officers were rewarded accordingly for their efforts to maintain law and order in the country.

Smith, in a statement signed Head, Press, and Public Relations for PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, on Thursday, charged the newly-promoted officers to see their new positions as a call to more commitment to the duty.

The chairman noted that the Commission would continue to ensure that the officers’ promotions are regular and based on the relevant rules and regulations guiding the law enforcement agency.

The new Assistant Inspectors General are; the Executive Secretary, The Police Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, Lagos; Aminu Pai, Acting AIG Force CID Annex, Lagos; Dasuki Galadanchi, CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal, (EOD) Force Headquarters; Okon Ene, and Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command. Abang John,

Others are: CP Rivers State; Joseph Mukan, CP Sokoto; Aji Janga, CP Benue State Command; Mukaddas Garba, and CP Kano State; Habu Ahmadu.

The nine DCPs promoted to CPs are Abubakar Alhaji, presently DCP Operations, Rivers State, Benjami Okolo, currently at the National Defence College, Abuja; Abdul-Yari Shuyamu, presently DCP, Finance and Administration, Taraba State Command; Oyediran Oyeyemi, DCP State CIID Ebonyi; Samaila Dikko, DCP State CIID Adamawa and Jimwan Dazong DCP Zonal CIID, Zone 12 Bauchi.

Others are Monday Bala Kuryas, DCP Operations, Ondo State; Hussaini Rabiu, DCP, Operations Imo State and Rabi Umar, former Assistant Force Secretary, and presently DCP, Force Education, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The three Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police are; Gotom Richard, Joseph Kaide, and Giade Abubaka.

Some of the DSPs promoted to SPs are; Ani Obichi, Federal Intelligence Bureau, Zone 7 headquarters Abuja, Rabe Lawal, Zone 1 kano; Ibrahim Abubakar, Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Mbachi Raluchukwu, DCO, Ikirike Police Station, Enugu; Anjuguri Manza, former PPRO FCT and currently with CP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit FCT Command; Maduka Benedeth, O/C JWC, Awkaunanaw Division, Enugu State; Aneto Ephraim, O/C Works, Abia State Command; Obi-Ejoh Nnamdi Patrick, DCO, Wuse Division, FCT; Felix Ekpoudom; DCO, Eket Division, Akwa Ibom State Command; Collins Nwanjoku, Divisional Transport Officer, 9th Mile, Enugu Command; Adamu Gboyako, Government House, Imo State; Ihunwo Josephine, O/C Anti Human Kidnapping, Zone 13, Anambra State; Onalaja Oluwafemi, Communications, Force Headquarters and Diala Christian attached to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

Promoted ASPs to DSPs include; Uche Chigbu, Special Anti Cult Unit, Asaba, Delta State; Auwalu Yakubu, Operations, Gombe State; Edward Imaobong Force CIID, Anti Fraud Unit, Force Headquarters.; Hassan Hamidu, Bauchi State Command; Godson Nwosu, Bayelsa State Command; Oyinloye Ayonde, Oyo State Command and Onalo Michael, Police Staff College Jos.

Some of the newly promoted ASP11 are Steven Onihana, Zone 2, Lagos; Christiana Johson; Hussan Mohammed; Agbodike Dorothy, and Idakwo Ezekiel.