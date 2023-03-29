Police promotes 58 officers to DIG, AIG, CP ranks

No fewer than 58 senior police officers have been promoted from their previous ranks to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioner of Police (CPs) by the Police Service Commission (PSC), to fill the vacuum left by those that have retired from the Force.

A breakdown of the statistics showed that one AIG was elevated to DIG, 24 CPs to AIG and 33 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) were promoted to CPs by the Commission, to boost their morale while serving the country.

Also, the Commission approved the promotion of 37 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to DCP, 118 Chief Superintendent of Police (CSPs) to Assistant Commissioners, 316 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, eight Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and 61 Inspectors of Police to Assistant Superintendents 11.

Aside from this, the PSC approved the elevation of other 4,449 police officers, commending their bravery and commitment to protection of lives and property across the country.

The appointment and promotions were made during the Commission’s 19th plenary meeting presided over by the acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd), held yesterday in Abuja.

Addressing the newly promoted policemen, Justice Ogunbiyi urged the Officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation and intensify protection of lives and property across the country.

She promised that the Commission would continue to ensure that Police promotions were regular and motivational to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Officers.

The only AIG elevated to DIG in the promotion announced by the PSC through a statement released by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, was Olukayode Egbetokun, who will be replacing DIG Babatunde Kokumo after his retirement recently.

The new DIG, Egbetokun, who worked effectively during the just concluded 2023 general election, preventing electoral violence and other criminalities, will be representing the South West geopolitical zone of the country on the cadre

The CPs promoted to the next rank of AIGs were; Rabi Umar former CP Force Education; Mathew Akinyosola, acting AIG Police Mobile Force; Jonathan Towuru, acting AIG Zone 6, Calabar; Abiodun Alabi, acting AIG Zone 2; Akande Kayode, acting AIG Zone 11 Osogbo; Abimbola Shokoya; Adetokunbo Owolabi and Yusuf Usman, CP Workshop.

Others were Yekini Ayoku, CP Kaduna state Command; Olofu Adejoh CP Eastern Ports, Calabar; Aliyu Garba, Force Headquarters; Idris Dauda, CP Force Headquarters; Yusuf Usman, CP Admin, operations, DIG Operations; Haladu Musa Ros-Amson, Acting AIG FCID, Alagbon close, Lagos; Babatunde Ishola, Director Staff College Jos; Nengi Wannang, Commandant Police Detective College Enugu; Ari Ali, CP Delta; Mamman Umar, CP Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos; Sadiq Abubakar, CP FCT; Frank Mba; CP Ogun; Benjamin Okolo, CP Bayelsa Command; Oyediran Oyeyemi, CP Ondo Command; Babaji Sunday, Commandant Police College Maiduguri and Arungwa Udochukwu, CP DFA FIB, Force Headquarters .

The Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners include; Mohammed Bunu; Zubairu Abubakar; Fom Pam Joseph; Emuobo Fred Ekokotu; Garba Musa Yusuf; Fasuba Akinyele Olabode; Uzuegbu Kanayo; Garba Ahmed; Nemi Edwin Osigoboko Iwo; Hayatu Kaigama Ali; Nwonyi Policarp Emeka; Salman Dogo Garba; Musibau Omolabi Ajani; Dungus Ali Munguno among others.

The Commissioners of Police and Deputies appeared for an interactive/ promotion interview, a condition for their consideration for promotion.

