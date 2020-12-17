Police promotes 4,134 traffic warden, task officers on diligence

The Nigerian Police has promoted 4,134 traffic warden officers to encourage hard work, and further entrench the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties within the force.

A breakdown of the officers promoted includes 65 traffic warden elevated to the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Traffic; 245 Officers to Assistant Superintendent of Traffic II; 138 Officers to Senior Traffic Warden; 3,683 Men to Grade I and 3 Men from Grade III to Grade II respectively.

The promotion of the officers were approved by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure personnel that deserved promotion receive it without delay.

Adamu, in a statement by Force Public Relation Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, on Thursday, commended the officers for their resilience and invaluable commitment to traffic management which has earned them recognition from the public.

The IGP, however, charged the officers to see their promotion as a call for a renewed commitment to duty and further re-dedication to their professional calling.

Adamu further enjoined the officers to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and shun all acts capable of undermining the efforts of the Force, particularly in the ongoing reforms.

The Traffic Warden Service was established in 1975 as a section of the Nigeria Police Force charged with the task of discharging functions in connection with the control and regulation of, or the enforcement of the law relating to road traffic under the direction of the Police. Since its establishment, it has remained one of the key frontline components of the Force.