Police promotes 175 senior officers, steps down 112 others

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 175 senior Police Officers, as well as stepped down 112 others pending when the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, summits approval from the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Buhari for the new zone creation.

As gathered, the decisions were part of the highpoints of the 9th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which ordered the IG to summit presidential approval consisting of creating new zones and commands.

In a meeting presided over by the commission’s chairman, former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith, on Monday and Tuesday, in Abuja, announced that Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Sanusi Lemu, was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, to replace retired DIG Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

Through a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Ikechukwu Ani, Smith also said the commission approved the promotion of Commissioner of Police, CP. Mustapha Dandaura, former CP Anambra and Rivers States to the substantive rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

In the same light, 167 Superintendents of Police move to the rank of Chief Superintendents, three Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, two Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents, and four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents.

Also, the promotion of 13 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners and 91 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.

The Commission stood down the promotions of 112 senior Police Officers for the failure of the Inspector General of Police to comply with the directive of the Commission to attach the Presidential approval for the creation of additional Police Zonal Commands and Departments from where the vacancies for the recommended Officers were harvested.

The Commission’s decisions are expected to be conveyed to the Inspector General of Police on Monday, October 5th, 2020 for implementation.