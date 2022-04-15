Police promises Lagos, Ogun residents adequate security during Easter

In the spirit of felicitating with Christians, The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, and his Ogun counterpart, Lanre Bankole, have promised residents that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure they have a crime-free Easter celebration.

They both disclosed that policemen have been deployed to different locations and patrol teams have been fortified to ensure adequate monitoring of the nooks and crannies of the states.

They, meanwhile, urged residents to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening to the nearest Police Station.

Both commissioners gave the assurance on Friday through a statement released by Public Relations Officers for both commands in the state.

More details shortly…..

