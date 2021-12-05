Police promises Dowen College deceased student’s family justice

The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has promised the family of late 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College in Lekki, of thorough investigation and prosecution of the culprit, saying we will ensure justice on this case.

To ensure justice, the police disclosed that the case has been considered as a homicide and that experts that could quickly unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the teenager have been deployed to investigate the case.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, gave the assurance on Saturday while commiserating with the bereaved family over the death of their son whose 12th birthday was held posthumously by the parents and relatives.

Odumosu further assured the Oromoni family and relatives including the Delta State deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro, who was the uncle to the deceased student, that the outcome of the law enforcement agency investigation would be made public in due course.

READ ALSO: Dowen College conducts classes online against Lagos Govt. closure directives

….Family celebrates Dowen College deceased student’s posthumous 12th birthday

…..JUST IN: Lagos Govt. shuts down Dowen College over student’s death

…..JUST IN: Lagos Govt. begins investigation into Dowen College student’s death

The Commissioner, through a statement by the Command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, meanwhile, cautioned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands and that they should refrain from comments that could jeopardize the ongoing investigations.

Parts of the statement reads: “The Command wishes to inform the public that, although no formal report of the incident was made to the police, the Commissioner of Police, upon hearing about it instantly directed the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division under whose jurisdiction the place of incident is to immediately visit the school to carry out an initial investigation into the incident.

“This directive has been carried out as an investigation into the case has since commenced. However, in view of the seriousness of the case, the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, has also been directed to take over the investigation of the case immediately.

“Members of the public, particularly the deceased’s bereaved parents, friends, and relatives, are assured that the Lagos State Police Command has deployed all available human and material resources at its disposal to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sad and unfortunate incident”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

