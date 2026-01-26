Police probes gunmen attack on Rivers monarch

The Rivers State Police Command has commenced an investigation into an attack by suspected gunmen on a prominent traditional ruler in Khana Local Government Area of the state, King T.Y. Baridam.

The monarch, who is the Paramount Ruler of Bangha Community, was reportedly ambushed while returning from Okwale Community, where he had attended a meeting.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

According to her, the incident occurred along Tekar Sogho Road leading to the East–West Road in Khana Local Government Area when the assailants emerged from a nearby bush and opened fire on the monarch’s black Prado Jeep.

She said the gunmen’s bullets shattered the windscreen and other parts of the vehicle, while the traditional ruler sustained a gunshot injury to his thigh.

Iringe-Koko added that the monarch is currently receiving medical treatment.

“Following the incident, police patrol teams were swiftly deployed to the area to comb the surroundings and arrest the perpetrators. Investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack,” she stated.

The police spokesperson assured residents of the area that the command would leave no stone unturned in bringing the attackers to justice and urged members of the public to remain calm and provide useful information that could aid the investigation.