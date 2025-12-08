Police probes Adamawa law student’s death

The Adamawa State Police Command has launched a full investigation into the death of Ojajuni Ayomiposi, a 27-year-old Bar Part II student of the Nigerian Law School, Yola Campus.

In a statement issued late Sunday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said Ayomiposi, an indigene of Ondo State, was discovered unconscious after scaling the school fence.

According to the police, “On the 07/12/2025, the Command received a report from the Chief Security Officer of the institution that on 06/12/2025 at about 11:30 am, a student named Ojajuni Ayomiposi returned to the campus in a tricycle, visibly staggering, and jumped over the fence into the hostel premises.”

The statement continued, “Shortly after, a security guard went to check on him and found him vomiting and lying unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Hospital, where he was admitted and later confirmed dead while receiving treatment.”

The police further noted, “The corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy, while investigation is ongoing.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has directed that a comprehensive inquiry be conducted to determine what led to Ayomiposi’s death.

Earlier accounts suggested that Ayomiposi had ingested a harmful substance on Saturday, December 6, after allegedly being denied entry into the examination hall for the Bar exams scheduled that day.

it was said that he fell ill after consuming what was believed to be rat poison and was taken to the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, where he died on Sunday morning, December 7.

Another version alleged that he had been barred from sitting for the examination because he failed to respond to queries from school authorities.

It was also claimed that he did not meet the mandatory 75 percent attendance requirement, which could have disqualified him from participating in the exams.