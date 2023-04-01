Police prepares six charges against Portable after officers’ attack in Ogun

The Nigerian Police has concluded plans to arraign Afro-beat singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, on six count charges after attacking it’s officers during an invitation in Ogun state.

It said that the artiste conducts before, during and after police stormed his wine bar for an invitation were contrary to some section of the country’s constitution.

The charges being prepared against the artiste came after viral videos showed the musician in a confrontation with some policemen deployed to the recreational centre he owns in Ogun State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a series of message on his official social media handle on Saturday, disclosed details of the case against Portable.

Adejobi made the revelation in response to a tweet accusing the police of refusing to apprehend or interrogate Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, over his comments deemed to be ethnically charged.

“I am sure u are very awake as i have addressed MCs case, but portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a police man,” he tweeted.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in otta, who fired a petition to CP Ogun. There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated bc pple have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway.”

