Police places N5m bounty on wanted Ekiti serial bank robber, kidnapper

The Ekiti State Police Command has placed a N5 million bounty on a suspected serial bank robber and kidnapper, saying relevant information on the suspect woud help in curbing insecurities across state.

The police identified the suspect, an indigene of Iyin Ekiti, as Oguntoyinbo Samuel, known better as Eleven (11) and Badoo.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Abutu Sunday, explained that the suspect allegedly masterminded bank robberies and abductions in the state and neighbouring Ondo state.

Through a statement on Sunday, the police spokesperson urged residents to augment the force’s commitment toward ridding the state of criminal activities.

“The police have therefore urged any person with useful information concerning his whereabouts to please contact the nearest Police Station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086 and such person shall be rewarded with the sum of Five Million Naira (5,000,000:00),” the statement said.

