Police places N20M bounty on British man, other plotting against Tinubu

As the Nigerian Police begins a manhunt for a British national, Andrew Wynne, and his Nigerian collaborator, Lucky Ehims, for allegedly attempting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu, the security agency has placed N20 million bounty on them, to aid their quick arrest for prosecution under the law.

The police explained that a reward sum of N10 million awaits any person with information leading to the arrest of each of them.

In a bulletin released on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyuwa Adejobi, hours after the manhunt commenced, the Police appealed to Nigerians for their support to aid their quick arrest across the country.

The bulletin partly read: “If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest Police, or to the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Force Intelligence, Force Headquarters, Abuja, or call 08035179870, 09133333785, 09133333786.

“A reward sum of N10,000,000 awaits any person(s) with information leading to the arrest of each of the suspects,”

Earlier, Adejobi said that the Force has specifically launched a comprehensive investigation on how foreign mercenaries and those it described as subversive elements plotted to overthrow the democratically-elected government of Nigeria.

The spokesperson noted that while these two had been on the run, the law enforcement agency had arrested nine collaborators whose statements have aided the police investigation into their mode of operations including the hunger protests across the country.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police told journalists that evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives and monitored the progress of the August protest.

The senior police officer added that the foreigner provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilize the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.

“Investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos.

“He rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

“Documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives, monitored progress, and provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

“He mobilized and deployed several billions of naira to his Nigerian collaborators, urging them to mobilize the public to violently storm police facilities and military barracks, anticipating a bloodbath that will instigate international condemnation of the Nigerian government. These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws.

“Since the commencement of investigations, Andrew Wynne has fled the country. He and one of his local coordinators, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan have accordingly been declared wanted and global hunting for them has commenced in connection with this investigation”.