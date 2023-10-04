Police places N1M bounty on Lagos big boy over Mohbad’s death 

Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command has declared Owodunni Ibrahim Also Known As Primeboy, wanted immediately.

To aid his arrest, the Lagos police has placed a N1 million bounty on the head of the young man linked to the demise of the 27years old artiste in the state.

The Lagos Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on Wednesday, stated that the money would be given to anyone with useful information leading to the artiste friend’s arrest.

According to the statement, Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

