Police places ban on movements during Lagos bye-elections

Ahead of Saturday’s bye-election in Lagos State, the Nigerian Police has placed a ban on movements between 6 am and 6 pm, to ensure free, fair, and credible in the state.

The Police added that the ban on movement was also to prevent any breakdown of law and order within the jurisdiction where elections would hold for Lagos-East senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency into Lagos State House of Assembly seats.

Announcing the ban on movement, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, stressed that the officers have been mandated to prevent movements during the stipulated hours and that no police aides or security agents would be allowed to escort their principals or any Very Important Personalties (VIPs) to polling units or on any movement while the elections last.

The commissioner noted that any security aide arrested to have violated the directives would be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

Through a statement released yesterday by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, yesterday, he stated that sizeable number of personnel would be deployed to enforce the ban on movement and security at the 1,928 polling units within areas.

Odumosu disclosed these while deliberating on the strategies put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to assist and monitor the elections in Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe and Somolu.

The election monitoring team, which comprises two Commissioners of Police, some Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers, led by the Commissioner of Police, Community Policing, Force Headquarters, CP Kola Okunola, reported to Lagos State Command today 3rd December, 2020, in preparation for the deployment and monitoring of police personnel and other security agents detailed for the election duties.

He reiterated that there would not be both vehicular and pedestrian movement in and out of the affected Local Government Areas during the elections, except those on election duties, essential services, and accredited domestic and foreign election observers.

The Police Boss, however, warned the electorate and political gladiators to play the game according to the rules and provisions of the Electoral Acts 2010.

Odumosu assured the general public of safety and smooth conduct of the elections. He reaffirmed the commitment of the police to achieving free, fair, credible, and acceptable elections in the affected Local Government Areas.