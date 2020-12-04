Police places ban on movements during Lagos bye-elections

Announcing the ban on movement, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, stressed that the officers have been mandated to prevent movements during the stipulated hours and that no police aides or security agents would be allowed to escort their principals or any Very Important Personalties (VIPs) to polling units or on any movement while the elections last.
The commissioner noted that any security aide arrested to have violated the directives would be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.
Odumosu disclosed these while deliberating on the strategies put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to assist and monitor the elections in Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe and Somolu.