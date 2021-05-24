Police picks four robbers after hijacking food truck in Ogun

No fewer than four suspected members of an armed robbery gang have been arrested by the Ogun Police Command for allegedly hijacking a trailer load of Golden Penny flour along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode highway, area of the state.

The police stated that the four suspects, who seized the truck on April 16, were arrested by operatives of the State Police Command on May 5, 2021.

The suspects arrested were identified by the police as Eze Sopruchuckwu, 34, Eze Edeh, 29, Olalekan Muritala, 44, and Samuel Johnson, 32.

The state’s police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, through a statement disclosed on Monday, said the suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at Ikenne police station that the trailer, with registration number, ANG 57 LG, loaded with 600 bags of Golden Penny flour and driven by one Ahmed Tiamiyu, was hijacked along the highway.

Oyeyemi explained that the trailer driver and his motor boy were taken to the bush, where their hands were tied to their backs and their mouths gagged before taken away the truck and the flours.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, was said to have directed that the case be transferred to Special Enquiry Bureau at State Headquarters Eleweran for discreet investigation.

Oyeyemi added that DSP Ade Akiti-led squad, swung into action and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation.

“Their efforts paid off when one of the suspects was traced to Ikorodu in Lagos State and promptly arrested. “His arrest led to the arrest of three others, while 175 bags of Golden Penny flour were recovered from the warehouse of the gang leader, Eze Anthony,” said Oyeyemi.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, who commended the painstaking investigation done by the team, has ordered that the remaining members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to book.

