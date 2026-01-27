Police picks four drug peddlers during raid in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has intensified its operations against drug trafficking and related criminal activities, arresting four suspected drug dealers in separate intelligence-led raids within and around the Enugu metropolis.

The arrests, carried out on January 25 and 26, 2026, were conducted by operatives of the Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and the Anti-Cultism Squad. The operations led to the seizure of large quantities of suspected narcotics and other incriminating items, including cash totaling ₦1.8 million.

The enforcement actions followed credible intelligence received by the command regarding drug distribution networks operating in identified black spots and criminal hideouts across the state. This prompted the deployment of tactical teams to disrupt the operations and apprehend those involved.

In the first operation, SWAT operatives raided a suspected drug den behind New Market, Enugu, arresting 46-year-old Omeru Nkechi, alleged to be a drug peddler. Items recovered included a large bag of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted wires, a water-pumping machine, a POS device, two ATM cards, and cash amounting to ₦1,800,000.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspect include one big bag of substance suspected to be Indian hemp; one big roll of wire; six rolls of 1.5mm electric wires; assorted off-cut wires; one water-pumping machine; one POS machine; two ATM cards; and cash totaling ₦1,800,000.00,” the command said, noting that the arrest followed actionable intelligence.

In a related operation conducted the previous day, the Anti-Cultism Squad, while on crime-prevention patrol, moved into known trouble spots in Obeagu, Asata, and the Holy Ghost Railway Area.

Three male suspects, Anielozie Emmanuel (21), Ekoh Miracle (20), and Nwachukwu Michael (27), were arrested. Recovered items included thirty-two small containers of suspected cannabis, one sachet of suspected cannabis, and twelve wrapped pills believed to be hard drugs.

The command said discreet investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the drug distribution network, apprehend them, and dismantle the entire syndicate. It added that the operations are part of sustained efforts to curb drug-related crimes and protect communities across the state.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting drug abuse, cultism, and other criminal activities in Enugu State. He assured residents that the police would continue to intensify patrols and strategic interventions to safeguard public safety.

The CP urged the public to remain law-abiding, stay vigilant, and provide timely, credible information to support ongoing security efforts. He warned that anyone found aiding or participating in drug trafficking or cult-related activities would face the full weight of the law.

The Enugu State Police Command stated that further action would be taken as investigations progress, including prosecution of suspects and seizure of additional evidence. The command affirmed its resolve to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain peace and order.