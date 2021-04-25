Police picks five Ekiti varsity students for cultism, recover arms

No fewer than five students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) have been placed under detention after their arrest by Nigerian Police, Ekiti Police Command.

As gathered, the arrested suspects, who claimed to be students of EKSU were said to be members of the BLACK AXE(AIYE) secret confraternity and were apprehended during an initiation rite inside a bush behind EKSU Campus, Iworoko-Ekiti.

Confirming the arrest, the Ekiti State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Abutu Sunday, revealed that the five suspects were arrested on Sunday based on information received by the Command Police Rapid Response Squad(RRS).

The police spokesman, in the statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, said a team of the RRS Operatives in synergy with the Police Personnel attached to Iworoko Divisional Police Headquarters swung into action and stormed the bush, adding that the suspected cultists shot sporadically on sighting the Police.

He said, “In the process, however, five(5) suspects were arrested and all claimed to be students of Ekiti State University while other suspects took to their heels and escaped.”

The suspected cultists arrested were Adeyeye Adeyemi, m, 29yrs, Adeyemi Tobi, m, 25yrs, Moyosore Onajobi, m, 22yrs, Dickson Godwin, m, 23yrs and Olowosaye Martins, m, 21yrs.

He listed items recovered from the scene to include one cut to small size locally made pistol, two expended cartridges, one-gallon containing liquid drug, weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp and two motorcycles.

The Spokesman noted that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mobayo Babatunde, has, therefore, ordered a thorough investigation of the arrested suspects and has equally tasked the Operatives to ensure the apprehension of the fleeing suspects.

“The Ekiti State Police Boss, while assuring the good people of the State that the Command’s fight against cultism and other criminal activities in the State will continue until they are brought to zero, enjoins everyone to cooperate and support the Police in the fight against crimes by providing timely and useful information that could help in flushing out the criminal elements in our society,” the statement reads.