Police picks 109 suspected criminals, recover arms across Cross River

As part of measures to rid Cross River state of miscreants activities, the state’s Police Command has paraded no fewer than 109 suspected criminals, for various offenses ranging from armed robbery, cultism, and arson in the Southern senatorial district of the state.

Speaking while parading the suspects Friday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Akande said of the 109 suspects, 35 were cultists arrested at Hotpoint guest house in Bakassi local government area of the state, adding that others paraded were suspected armed robbers, felons, arsonists, thieves, those brought in for unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy as well a native doctor.

Akande added that the command recovered 4 Keke NAPEP, five pumping machines, 3 motorcycles, 2 locally made guns with 3 cartridges, charms, and other unidentified items suspected to be Indian hemp from the suspects.

The CP said, “It is our mandate and responsibility to keep updating you of our activities and our resolve to confront all forms of criminalities across the state which is yielding positive results.

“In doing this, the Command is determined to assure the general public that their constitutional Rights will at all times be respected as citizens of this great country. Our goal is to provide an enabling environment for everybody to go about his/her lawful businesses”.

Akande added that the command would leave no stone unturned in her effort to rid the state of the activities of miscreants.

“I, therefore, use this medium to warn all criminal elements and perpetrators of heinous crimes to steer clear, as they will not be spared despite their satanic schemes.

“Finally, let me also reiterate that the IGP’s initiative/vision to criminalities across geo-political zones with the formation of Operations Restore Peace (RP) is already on course in the state and will be sustained maximally. It is on this premise that the Command enjoins Cross Riverians and good-spirited citizens to join hands with the Police to drastically reducing crime to the barest minimum” The CP pleaded.

