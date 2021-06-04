Police picks 10 suspected criminals, recover ammunition across Enugu

As part of measures to restore peace in the country, the Nigerian Police, Enugu Command has arrested have arrested at least 10 criminal suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm, and fighting across the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, said that three of the suspects arrested were alleged to be responsible for the abduction of farmers in Nimbo area of the state.

The spokesman said the security operatives attached to ‘Operation Restore Peace’ recovered two firearms, four live ammunition of .9mm calibre, one expended cartridge, two vehicles, one tricycle, one machete and other incriminating items from the suspects.

Ndukwe said, “On May 28 at about 7 am, operatives attached to Nimbo Police Division in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group, arrested Nnamdi Okweli, 26; Victor Nwakor, 23 and Chisom Nwankpa, 22 for suspected kidnapping, while others escaped.

“Their arrest is a sequel to the receipt of reports alleging that the trio and others at large are responsible for the kidnapping of farmers in the area. The suspects confessed to the crime, while discreet investigation is ongoing’’.

The police spokesman said that on May 26 at about 7.30 am, the operatives attached to Ogui Police Division arrested Daniel Okoro, 21, and Nzekwe Michael, 24, while others escaped.

He said that the duo and others at large, operating in a yellow-coloured Daihatsu Hijet Commercial Mini Bus with registration number: ELU 366 XJ, were alleged to have robbed their victims of N200,000 at gunpoint on May 25.

“In another development, acting on a distress call, operatives attached to Udenu Area Command in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group on May 26 at 4.30 am rescued and arrested two suspects from an angry mob in Eha-Alumona community in Nsukka Local Government Area. “One locally-made chief revolver pistol with four rounds of .9mm calibre of live ammunition was recovered from the suspects. “Their rescue and arrest is sequel to a report alleging that the duo and gang members at large robbed their victim on May 15 at 1 am in Amundi Village of the same community,’’ he said. He said that in yet another development, operatives attached to Enugu Area Command and law-abiding citizens, on May 23 by 9 pm, arrested Abdul Ayuba, 20, and Sati Sampson, 25, both of New Artisan Market, Enugu. Ndukwe said that the duo was arrested while fighting at the said location and upon a search conducted on them, one locally-made pistol with one expended cartridge was recovered. The police spokesman added that all suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations on their matters was completed. He noted that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, had reassured the Command’s unwavering commitment to actualize the mandates of `Operation Restore Peace’. “The commissioner has enjoined residents of the state to keep assisting the police with credible information required to further clamp down on criminal elements and stabilize security and order in the state,’’ he appealed.

