Police parades three suspects link to Abuja female corper

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has paraded three suspects in connection with the murder of a female member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Stephenie Terungwa in Abuja.

The suspects whose names were not identified include: a 26 years old female, 36 years old male, and another 35 years old male, who are all residents of Oguta lake Maitama axis of the FCT.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Sunday Babaji, said that the Maitama Division had on April 15, received information about the body of a middle-aged lady lying on the road.

Babaji disclosed that crime scene investigators (CSI) were swiftly drafted to the scene upon the receipt of the information and removed the body to the hospital where she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

He said that the initial effort to facially profile the victim proved abortive due to her deformed face suspected to have resulted from exposure to a corrosive substance.

The CP said that discrete investigation revealed that the deceased was one Terungwa Stephenie, a 26 years old Corp member who resides in City homes estate Lokogoma with one Edward Achadu.

According to him, it was discovered that she left home with her one year and five-months-old son on April 14 and never returned home.

He said: “A day later, the son was recovered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church upon a call placed through to one of the Paternalarelatives.

“Discrete and painstaking Investigations by Tactical and Intelligence assets of the Command attached to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) led to the arrest of three suspects.”

Babaji said that the suspects criminally conspired and murdered the victim to separate her from Edward Achadu to pave way for the female suspect and estranged lover of Edward, Jenifer Temba, to have him to herself.

According to him, investigation has been intensified to reveal groundbreaking facts that could lead to the arrest of fleeing participant(s) in this criminal act.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion the investigations.

