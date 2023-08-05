Police parades officers, FRSC, LASTMA, others terrorizing truck drivers in Lagos

No fewer than 15 persons including three policemen, a Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) personnel, were currently under detection at the state’s police command for allegedly being in cahoots with the touts extorting truck drivers and other motorists in the state.

They were arrested by an enforcement team that was setup by the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, around Mile 2 community in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

The enforcement team was setup following reports of extortion of truck drivers and other motorists by thugs and some recalcitrant law enforcement officers across the state.

Mandate of the team was to raid spots that have been identified as notorious for such nefarious activities in Lagos.

Owohunwa, who disclosed the arrest on Saturday in a statement released by the Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, warned that any law enforcement personnel, irrespective of agency, found complicit in these extortion racketeering would not be spared as they would be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

According to the statement, “The enforcement team which commenced raids yesterday was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and comprises tactical teams and provost officers from the state headquarters. The team was at Mile 2 area of the state — a hotbed for the brazen extortionists”.

Meanwhile, the CP has assured Lagosians, especially motorists that the newly set-up enforcement team would sustain the raids and definitely replicate them in other parts of the state where the same issues exist until total sanity is restored.

