Police parades fake lawyer, immigration officer, 46 others in Ogun

By News Desk

It was like a harvest of criminal suspects in Ogun State when the Police Command paraded 48 suspects arrested from different parts of the state.

Among the 48 were two men impersonating as a lawyer and another as an immigration officer, who had been swindling residents of the state before that arrest.

Also paraded by the law enforcement agency were 46 suspects arrested for different crimes, including armed robbery, murder, and cattle rustling in Ogun.

Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, who paraded the suspects, claimed that some were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and armed robbery, others were arrested for forgetting, cattle rustling, murder, and impersonation.

Notable among suspects arrested for impersonation is Lawrence Oyedenu who was accused of calling himself a lawyer and appearing in court without being called to the bar.

The fake lawyer was accused by a resident of collecting N400, 000 from one of his clients who reported the case to the police.

Leader of the group that was accused of impersonating the Comptroller of Immigration in Ogun State declined to comment when asked to state his side of the story.

Items recovered from the suspects include live ammunition, locally made pistols, charms, cutlasses, cars, mobile phones, computer set Amon others.