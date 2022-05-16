Police, others foil gunmen attack in Niger

The Nigeria Police in collaboration with the Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services, (DSS) have foiled gunmen attack on Munya, Shiroro and Paikoro local government areas in Niger State.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the areas to unleash attacks on villagers but during a gunbattle, scores of the bandits were said to have escaped with gun injuries while the team recovered several cattle from them.

Acting on credible information received that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Zazagha and injita villages of Munya LGA, the joint task force immediately sprang to action to the foil the attack.

It was based on the information that the tactical security teams were said to have discovered that the bandits had divided themselves into different groups, as some of them moved to the Fuka and Daza villages of Munya LGA.

The spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement released yesterday, in Minna, confirmed that the tactical teams advanced to the areas where the hoodlums were fiercely engaged in gun battle and repelled.

Abiodun disclosed that during the gun duel, some of the bandits, whose number was not stated, were neutralized but while several others escaped into the bush.

According to the statement: “The hoodlums later extended to Gwalo village, Paikoro LGA and the joint team responded swiftly, with recovery of cattle from them.

“Reinforcements were sent to Mutun-Daya village, via Gwada, Shiroro LGA upon receiving information that another group was sighted in the area.

” The bandits were equally engaged in gun duel and some of them were neutralized, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries,”

